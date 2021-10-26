Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,517,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,694 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $4,912,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $396.53 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.40. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.