Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price objective on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.01.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

