NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.