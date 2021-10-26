NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Earnings Results

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.
NorthWestern stock opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45.
In related news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
