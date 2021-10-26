Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE) Insider Purchases A$12,857.14 in Stock

Norwest Energy NL (ASX:NWE) insider Iain Smith purchased 2,142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$12,857.14 ($9,183.67).
The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Norwest Energy Company Profile
