Nuvation Bio (NUVB) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) is one of 889 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nuvation Bio to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvation Bio N/A -10.12% -8.39% Nuvation Bio Competitors -3,706.10% -116.26% -26.65%

55.0% of Nuvation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvation Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvation Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00 Nuvation Bio Competitors 5139 18877 40905 786 2.57

Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 77.73%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 66.54%. Given Nuvation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nuvation Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuvation Bio and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvation Bio N/A -$18.22 million -42.57 Nuvation Bio Competitors $1.70 billion $122.47 million -1.49

Nuvation Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvation Bio. Nuvation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nuvation Bio beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells. The company was formerly known as RePharmation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvation Bio Inc. in April 2019. Nuvation Bio Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.