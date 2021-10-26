Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 122,152 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $149,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $2,046,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,393 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $267.98 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.70 and a twelve month high of $301.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.31 and a 200-day moving average of $243.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

