Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 439,451 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,451 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Corteva worth $175,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.76.

NYSE CTVA opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

