NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will announce $6.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $4.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year sales of $25.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.46 billion to $30.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.31.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $231.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $577.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.96. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $233.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $4,041,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,250,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 238,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $190,823,000 after purchasing an additional 118,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

