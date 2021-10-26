O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Earnings Results

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

OI opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.86. O-I Glass has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.