O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

OI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 12,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

