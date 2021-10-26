O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.350 EPS.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NYSE OI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

