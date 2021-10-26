Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OMP opened at $24.26 on Friday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.73.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $95.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 428,305 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 897,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,249,000 after purchasing an additional 201,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

