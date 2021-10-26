Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDGF traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12. Ocado Group has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

