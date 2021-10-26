Oddz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $749,084.00 (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and $749,084.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00076725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,342.31 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.90 or 0.06657362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Oddz Coin Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

