OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

NYSE OFG opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.58.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OFG Bancorp (OFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.