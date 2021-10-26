OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One OIN Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular exchanges. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.57 million and $774,925.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00051219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00215694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00103564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars.

