Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $156,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

ODFL stock opened at $324.70 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $328.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

