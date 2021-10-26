Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

OTCMKTS OCPNY opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. Olympus has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

