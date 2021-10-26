Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Omega Healthcare Investors also reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.77. 64,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,531. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

