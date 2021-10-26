OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 161.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,876 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.10% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,312,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCFT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE OCFT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

