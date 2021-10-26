Open Platform Market Cap Achieves $4.07 Million (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $231,352.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00051050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00217131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00104012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.