OPKO Health (OPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect OPKO Health to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. On average, analysts expect OPKO Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,028,144. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.75. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Several analysts have commented on OPK shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OPKO Health stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of OPKO Health worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.