Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.38.

Waste Connections stock opened at $131.99 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $134.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.31. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 81,092.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Connections by 4,628.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.