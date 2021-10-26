Oraichain Token (ORAI) Market Cap Reaches $21.92 Million

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 47.6% against the dollar. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $21.92 million and approximately $884,794.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.72 or 0.00017027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00051298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00216352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00104393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011420 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (CRYPTO:ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

