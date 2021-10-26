Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OBT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 5,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62. Orange County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

