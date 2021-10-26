Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 96,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Orange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Orange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

