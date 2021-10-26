Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Orange (NYSE:ORAN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.
Shares of NYSE ORAN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.93. 96,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.30. Orange has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.78.
About Orange
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.