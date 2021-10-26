Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Orchard Funding Group has a 52-week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 55.98. The firm has a market cap of £11.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Orchard Funding Group from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

