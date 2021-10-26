Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $81.86 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $58.77 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

