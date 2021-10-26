Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, analysts expect Ovintiv to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 3.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.16. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ovintiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,546 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $58,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.98.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

