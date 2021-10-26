Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Shares of PKG traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 38,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,322. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.