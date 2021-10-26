PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 74,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 664,258 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $920.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.45 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%. Equities analysts forecast that PAE Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PAE by 55,382.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the second quarter worth approximately $5,464,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PAE during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About PAE (NASDAQ:PAE)

Gores Holdings III, Inc is a blank check investment company. Its pupose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

