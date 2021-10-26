Palo Alto Investors LP Acquires 57,900 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Gritstone bio accounts for approximately 1.2% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palo Alto Investors LP owned 4.77% of Gritstone bio worth $21,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 147.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTS traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.02. 7,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.20. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $495.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.08.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.