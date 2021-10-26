Pamp Network (PAMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53.00

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Pamp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00051110 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.40 or 0.00214208 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00105762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010976 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pamp Network Coin Profile

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

