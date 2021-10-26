Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Tops $3.46 on Major Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be purchased for $3.46 or 0.00005541 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $1.76 million and $2.26 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00051819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00212024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00103477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

