Paradiem LLC Buys Shares of 33,024 ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth about $33,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,239,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,537,000 after buying an additional 2,021,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 525.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,953,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICL opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

