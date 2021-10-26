Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PLC opened at C$36.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.74. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$27.02 and a twelve month high of C$38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.34.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$94.27 million. Analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.6399999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total transaction of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$172,334.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLC. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.94.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.