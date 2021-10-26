Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Earnings Results

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

PRK stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. 1,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,361. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $87.81 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96.

Get Park National alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park National stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park National were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.