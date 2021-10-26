Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.06 and last traded at $30.06. 208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.03.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKIUF)

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

