Partners Value Investments LP Has $6,604.38 Billion Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Partners Value Investments LP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,548,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,989 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 100.0% of Partners Value Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Partners Value Investments LP owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $6,604,383,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,996,000 after buying an additional 506,508 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,559,000 after purchasing an additional 910,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.70.

BAM traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. 14,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

