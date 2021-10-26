Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.18

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.81. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 13,698 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $38.40 million, a P/E ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 1.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNBK. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 44,965 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 155,013 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

