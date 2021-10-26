PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.01. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.