PEAK6 Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 14,819 MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,819 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. Research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

