PEAK6 Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,682.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 50,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. bought 750 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.09. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.