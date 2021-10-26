Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

NYSE PNR opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

PNR has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

