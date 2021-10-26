Peony (PNY) Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One Peony coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $21.59 million and $353,949.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 43,121,216 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

