PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.200-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PepsiCo stock opened at $159.22 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $161.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.82. The company has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.