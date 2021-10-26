Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,537,019 Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,537,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Rain Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,557,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rain Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $311,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RAIN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,892. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $54,139.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 13,368 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $197,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

