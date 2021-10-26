Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences accounts for approximately 1.0% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.86% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $79,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.40.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,204. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.77 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

