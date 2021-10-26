Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $162.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,818,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 541,872 shares during the quarter. Invitae makes up 2.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $162,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 121.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $2,030,651. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,443. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

