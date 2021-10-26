Perceptive Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 1.39% of Aclaris Therapeutics worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $456,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,017,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 583.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 240.2% during the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 34,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 3,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,519. The stock has a market cap of $992.92 million, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.